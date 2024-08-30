Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $225.03 million during the quarter.

Lotus Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Lotus Technology stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $381.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.15. Lotus Technology has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $17.99.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

