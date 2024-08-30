Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $225.03 million during the quarter.
Lotus Technology Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Lotus Technology stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $381.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.15. Lotus Technology has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $17.99.
About Lotus Technology
