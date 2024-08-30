Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $259.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $273.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.85.

LULU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.26.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

