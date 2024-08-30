Madalena Energy (CVE:MVN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Madalena Energy Inc (CVE:MVN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as high as C$0.08. Madalena Energy shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 111,000 shares traded.
Madalena Energy Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$43.52 million and a P/E ratio of -26.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
About Madalena Energy
Madalena Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It primarily holds interest in the Surubi Block covering an area of 90,824 acres located in the Northwest Basin, Argentina; Puesto Morales Block that covers an area of 59,671 acres located in the Neuquén Basin, Argentina; and Coiron Amargo Norte concession located in the Neuquén Basin of Argentina.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Madalena Energy
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Madalena Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madalena Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.