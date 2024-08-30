Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) CEO Sells $131,649.70 in Stock

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) CEO James Lawrence Dolan sold 629 shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.30, for a total transaction of $131,649.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,185.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Madison Square Garden Sports Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSGS opened at $208.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.28 and a 200-day moving average of $189.68. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a one year low of $164.79 and a one year high of $213.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.73. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $227.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 312.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MSGS

About Madison Square Garden Sports

(Get Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.