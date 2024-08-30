Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Short Interest Update

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,200 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the July 31st total of 193,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MX stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $184.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.66. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $8.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $53.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.45 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearline Capital LP boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,683,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after buying an additional 459,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 28,860 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 562,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 49,670 shares in the last quarter. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,462,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 196,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MX shares. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, computing, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, monitors, notebook PCs, tablet PC and TVs applied with liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diodes (OLED), and micro light emitting diode (Micro LED) panel.

