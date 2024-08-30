MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Short Interest Update

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the July 31st total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMD. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $953,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 88,864 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 53,767 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 500,407 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 275,786 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 24.5% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 78,719 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 15,489 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 30.3% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 260,985 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 60,734 shares in the last quarter.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MMD opened at $16.71 on Friday. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $17.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.42.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%.

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

