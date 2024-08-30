Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mannatech Stock Performance

Mannatech stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. Mannatech has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Mannatech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.