Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Mannatech Stock Performance
Mannatech stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. Mannatech has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88.
Mannatech Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mannatech
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.