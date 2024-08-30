Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.88

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.88 and traded as low as $7.50. Mannatech shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 636 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MTEX
Mannatech Trading Up 0.1 %
Mannatech Company Profile
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mannatech
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.