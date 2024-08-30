Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.88

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.88 and traded as low as $7.50. Mannatech shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 636 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

