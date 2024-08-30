Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $2.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.48. Marin Software has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 86.85% and a negative return on equity of 62.66%.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

