Mark Menhinnitt Acquires 20,639 Shares of The GPT Group (ASX:GPT) Stock

The GPT Group (ASX:GPT – Get Free Report) insider Mark Menhinnitt purchased 20,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$4.86 ($3.28) per share, with a total value of A$100,305.54 ($67,774.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.92.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The GPT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

GPT is a vertically integrated diversified property group that owns and actively manages a portfolio of high quality Australian retail, office and logistics assets, with assets under management of $32.4 billion. The Group utilises its real estate management platform to enhance returns through property development and funds management.

