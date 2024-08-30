Mark Powell Purchases 8,000 Shares of Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP) Stock

Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP – Get Free Report) insider Mark Powell purchased 8,000 shares of Bapcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$5.04 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,320.00 ($27,243.24).

Bapcor Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Bapcor Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Bapcor’s payout ratio is 72.41%.

Bapcor Company Profile

Bapcor Limited sells and distributes vehicle parts, accessories, automotive equipment, and services and solutions in Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Bapcor Trade, Bapcor Specialist Wholesale, Bapcor Retail, and Bapcor NZ. The Bapcor Trade segment offers automotive aftermarket parts and consumables to trade workshops for the service and repair of passenger and commercial vehicles; automotive workshop equipment, such as vehicle hoists and scanning equipment, including the servicing of the equipment; and automotive accessories and maintenance products to do-it-yourself vehicle owners.

