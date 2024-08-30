Marquee Raine Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MRACU) Stock Price Up 3%

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.14. Approximately 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 48,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.
Marquee Raine Acquisition Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $11.14.
About Marquee Raine Acquisition
Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
