Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Upgraded to Outperform by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $262.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $247.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $243.42.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marriott International

Marriott International Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of MAR stock opened at $231.37 on Thursday. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $180.75 and a 12-month high of $260.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Marriott International by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Marriott International by 845.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.