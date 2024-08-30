Mars Acquisition (NASDAQ:MARX) Shares Up 0.2%

Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.95. 536,734 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,155% from the average session volume of 42,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

Mars Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mars Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in Mars Acquisition by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 456,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 214,559 shares during the last quarter. Kim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mars Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,222,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mars Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,037,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Mars Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $768,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Mars Acquisition by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 256,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 56,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Mars Acquisition Company Profile

Mars Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on opportunities in cryptocurrency and blockchain, automobiles, healthcare, financial technology, cyber security, cleantech, software, Internet and artificial intelligence, specialty manufacturing, and other related technology innovations market.

