Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MLM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $629.82.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MLM

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

NYSE MLM opened at $523.99 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $389.90 and a 1 year high of $626.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $546.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $570.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.60). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,265,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 5,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,577,268,000 after purchasing an additional 69,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.