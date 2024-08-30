Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Marui Group Stock Performance

Shares of MAURY stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.91. Marui Group has a 1 year low of $27.49 and a 1 year high of $35.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.46.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Marui Group had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $383.05 million during the quarter.

About Marui Group

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the design and construction of commercial facilities; advertising planning and production; property management; rental of real estate properties; small-amount short-term insurance policy business; and sale of investment trusts.

