Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30, RTT News reports. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology updated its Q3 guidance to $0.35-0.45 EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.350-0.450 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $69.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $85.76. The company has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $367,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,466,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,892,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $367,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,466,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,620. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. B. Riley increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.05.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

