Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.32.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of MRVL opened at $69.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $85.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,076,413.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,076,413.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $367,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,466,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,500 shares of company stock worth $4,872,620 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

