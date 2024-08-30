McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Position Lowered by Tobam

Tobam reduced its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,409 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises 2.7% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tobam’s holdings in McKesson were worth $16,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,941.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,941.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total transaction of $282,980.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,342 shares of company stock worth $7,319,742. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Trading Down 0.1 %

MCK stock opened at $556.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $581.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $555.49. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $404.72 and a 12-month high of $637.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 12.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCK

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.