Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Director C Reynolds Thompson III Sells 20,530 Shares

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $89,921.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,637 shares in the company, valued at $239,310.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MPW stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.53 million. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -14.41%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 170,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 27,710 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 321.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 527,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 401,920 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 123,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 97,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

