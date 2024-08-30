Michael Raab Sells 7,500 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $46,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,219,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,345.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Raab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 20th, Michael Raab sold 32,225 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $188,838.50.

On Monday, August 12th, Michael Raab sold 1,229 shares of Ardelyx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $7,017.59.

On Monday, July 29th, Michael Raab sold 30,000 shares of Ardelyx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $169,200.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of Ardelyx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $44,775.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Michael Raab sold 2,310 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $15,222.90.

On Thursday, June 13th, Michael Raab sold 35,000 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $232,750.00.

ARDX opened at $6.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 0.83. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 31.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.41%. The firm had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 228.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Ardelyx by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 15.4% during the second quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 18,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 1,026.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 8.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

