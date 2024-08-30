MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Shares Gap Up to $14.46

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.46, but opened at $15.06. MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $15.35, with a volume of 131,480 shares.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 3.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.33.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.