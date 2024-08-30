MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Gap Down to $46.37

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.37, but opened at $44.54. MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $43.18, with a volume of 316,256 shares.
MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Up 3.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.29.
About MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
