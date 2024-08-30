MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD) Shares Gap Up to $16.02

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.02, but opened at $16.40. MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $16.27, with a volume of 4,737 shares.
MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 3.5 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68.
About MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (OILD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILD was launched on Nov 8, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
