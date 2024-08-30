Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Stock Price Down 11.3%

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 11.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 360,880 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 160,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.
Midnight Sun Mining Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 0.94.
About Midnight Sun Mining
Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. It owns a 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses located in Zambia. The company was formerly known as Midnight Sun Capital Corporation and changed its name to Midnight Sun Mining Corp.
