Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the July 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Midwest Energy Emissions Trading Up 2.7 %

Midwest Energy Emissions stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.40.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter.

Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., an environmental services and technology company, engages in developing and delivering solutions to the power industry in the United States and internationally. It provides mercury capture solutions. Its Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) technology provides total mercury control with solutions that are based on a thorough scientific understanding of actual and probable interactions involved in mercury capture in coal-fired flue gas.

