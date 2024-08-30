Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Trading Up 1.1 %
MLSS stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75. Milestone Scientific has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.88.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 74.50% and a negative return on equity of 93.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter.
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.
