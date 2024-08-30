Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NERV opened at $2.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24. The company has a market cap of $19.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.15. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $13.49.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

