MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $335.00 at Piper Sandler

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on MongoDB from $480.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on MongoDB from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MongoDB from $435.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Guggenheim raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.26.

MDB opened at $245.72 on Friday. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $212.74 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.33.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.44 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.24, for a total transaction of $468,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,146,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,622,684.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,564,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.24, for a total value of $468,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,146,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,622,684.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,179 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,989 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,910,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,475,000 after purchasing an additional 68,348 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 14.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,037,000 after purchasing an additional 551,567 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $326,237,000. Swedbank AB grew its stake in MongoDB by 156.3% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 656,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,222,000 after purchasing an additional 400,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 22.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 550,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,497,000 after purchasing an additional 100,725 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

