MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $340.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.37% from the company’s current price.

MDB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.26.

MDB opened at $245.72 on Friday. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $212.74 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.96 and a 200-day moving average of $317.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.44 and a beta of 1.13.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). The business had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $36,610.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,564,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,179 shares of company stock worth $7,368,989. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 53,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 24,827 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 15.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 12.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 115.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

