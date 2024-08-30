Morgan Stanley Increases SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $29.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.49% from the company’s previous close.

S has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.28.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SentinelOne

SentinelOne Stock Down 0.7 %

S stock opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 0.66. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $30.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.40.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The firm had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,061 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $191,355.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,949,255.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $191,355.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,949,255.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $54,093.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,085 shares in the company, valued at $10,363,987.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 610,851 shares of company stock worth $12,036,747 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,158,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,407 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,373,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,642,000 after buying an additional 162,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,872,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in SentinelOne by 24.2% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,854,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,145 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 10.5% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 6,765,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,424,000 after acquiring an additional 643,097 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.