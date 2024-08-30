Movado Group (MOV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 5th.
Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $136.67 million during the quarter.
Movado Group Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Movado Group stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. Movado Group has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $31.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.10. The company has a market capitalization of $537.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.04.
Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st.
Movado Group Company Profile
Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.
