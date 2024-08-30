Movado Group (MOV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 5th.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $136.67 million during the quarter.

Movado Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Movado Group stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. Movado Group has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $31.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.10. The company has a market capitalization of $537.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity at Movado Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Movado Group news, SVP Michelle Kennedy sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $32,432.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,862.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

