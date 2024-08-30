Nancy Patricia Dorn Buys 1,728 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Stock

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BEP) Director Nancy Patricia Dorn bought 1,728 shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$39.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,498.17.

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.57 billion, a PE ratio of -38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.87. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 52-week low of C$27.43 and a 52-week high of C$39.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.80, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -225.29%.

Separately, Desjardins upped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

