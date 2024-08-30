Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Napco Security Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share.

NSSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $44.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.35. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $58.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.62.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $50.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In related news, SVP Stephen M. Spinelli sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $156,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 332.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 810.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 91.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

