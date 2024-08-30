National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported C$2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.50 by C$0.18, reports. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of C$2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.95 billion.
National Bank of Canada Stock Performance
National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$124.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$113.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$112.06. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$84.27 and a 52 week high of C$127.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.13.
National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.36%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling at National Bank of Canada
In related news, Director Yvon Charest bought 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$117.24 per share, with a total value of C$38,103.00. In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total transaction of C$946,792.00. Also, Director Yvon Charest acquired 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$117.24 per share, with a total value of C$38,103.00. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
National Bank of Canada Company Profile
National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.
