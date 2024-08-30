National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $10.35 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for National Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, August 28th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $10.35 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.10. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $10.51 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s FY2025 earnings at $10.85 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a C$123.00 price objective on National Bank of Canada and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$129.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$121.33.

National Bank of Canada Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NA stock opened at C$124.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.13. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$84.27 and a twelve month high of C$127.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$113.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$112.06.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.50 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.95 billion. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 34.10%.

Insider Activity at National Bank of Canada

In other news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$117.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,103.00. In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet sold 8,800 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total transaction of C$946,792.00. Also, Director Yvon Charest bought 325 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$117.24 per share, with a total value of C$38,103.00. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.36%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Further Reading

