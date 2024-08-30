National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $136.78. National HealthCare shares last traded at $135.69, with a volume of 26,171 shares trading hands.

National HealthCare Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.37.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $300.66 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National HealthCare

About National HealthCare

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 9,150.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in National HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of National HealthCare by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in National HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Featured Stories

