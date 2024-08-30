National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $136.78. National HealthCare shares last traded at $135.69, with a volume of 26,171 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.37.
National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $300.66 million for the quarter.
National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.
