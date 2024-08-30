NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00-7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.48-6.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.55 billion. NetApp also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.000-7.200 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.67.

NetApp stock opened at $119.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.33. NetApp has a 12-month low of $70.82 and a 12-month high of $135.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NetApp will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.83%.

NetApp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the data storage provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $2,848,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total transaction of $2,848,120.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,789 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $60,147.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,670.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,146 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.



NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

