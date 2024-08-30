Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPLW) Short Interest Update

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPLW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Netcapital Price Performance
Shares of NCPLW stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Netcapital has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.32.
Netcapital Company Profile
