Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPLW) Short Interest Update

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPLW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Netcapital Price Performance

Shares of NCPLW stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Netcapital has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.32.

Netcapital Company Profile

Netcapital Inc operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support.

