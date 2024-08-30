Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Raised to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $159.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $131.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NBIX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $163.00.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $128.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 0.37. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $103.63 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.08 and a 200-day moving average of $139.36.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.98 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $1,401,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,738.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $1,401,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,738.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total value of $2,090,332.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,554.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,798 shares of company stock valued at $10,676,096 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,930,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,673,000 after acquiring an additional 220,598 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,468,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,790,000 after purchasing an additional 216,500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,959,000 after purchasing an additional 228,444 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,113,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,703,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 934,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,639,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

