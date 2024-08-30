Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Argus currently has $58.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NEM. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. CIBC upgraded shares of Newmont from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group raised Newmont from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Newmont from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.46.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $53.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a PE ratio of -19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $53.47.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Newmont will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.45%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Newmont by 1,310.4% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

