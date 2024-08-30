NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL) Director Buys $25,000.00 in Stock

NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) Director Steven Mark Glassman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,025 shares in the company, valued at $362,562.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NEXGEL Trading Down 1.8 %

NXGL stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39. NEXGEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Institutional Trading of NEXGEL

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NEXGEL stock. Northeast Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Northeast Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of NEXGEL as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NEXGEL

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

