Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lessened its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 350.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 3,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $168.64 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.30 and a 1 year high of $187.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.54 and its 200-day moving average is $165.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.29%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.19%.

In related news, EVP Rachel Morgan sold 6,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $1,061,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $77,968.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,707.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rachel Morgan sold 6,196 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $1,061,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,130 shares of company stock worth $3,134,802. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on NXST shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital upgraded Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

