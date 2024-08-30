Nigel Burton Acquires 98 Shares of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Stock

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Burton bought 98 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 650 ($8.57) per share, for a total transaction of £637 ($840.04).

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

LON:THRG opened at GBX 633.40 ($8.35) on Friday. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 503 ($6.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 682 ($8.99). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 634.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 611.26. The firm has a market cap of £572.09 million, a PE ratio of 666.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Get BlackRock Throgmorton Trust alerts:

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,578.95%.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.