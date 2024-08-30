NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,225 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,061 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in NIKE by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,642 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in NIKE by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,071 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 15,072 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $83.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.81. The company has a market capitalization of $125.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays cut shares of NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.59.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

