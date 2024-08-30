Nitori (OTC:NCLTY) Trading Down 0.1%

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTC:NCLTY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.24 and last traded at $15.36. 19,323 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 191,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.

Nitori Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.82.

Nitori Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the retail of furniture and interior products in Japan. It is involved in the advertising; logistics; and other activities. The company engages in insurance and clothing related businesses. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nitori Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitori and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.