Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Sells 3,134 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.4% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $4,071,642,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,019,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,657 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,834,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,978,000 after buying an additional 3,139,499 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 59.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,708,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,925 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $331,178,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $164.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $165.83.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Daiwa America lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

