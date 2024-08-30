Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $84.74 million during the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 31.26%.

Noah Stock Up 14.6 %

Shares of Noah stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $555.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.76. Noah has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $15.44.

Noah Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.1249 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 10.4%. Noah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.54%.

Institutional Trading of Noah

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOAH. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noah during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Noah during the first quarter worth $40,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Noah during the second quarter worth $106,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Noah by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 9,429 shares during the period. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noah announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

