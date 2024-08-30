Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $84.74 million during the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 31.26%.
Noah Stock Up 14.6 %
Shares of Noah stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $555.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.76. Noah has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $15.44.
Noah Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.1249 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 10.4%. Noah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.54%.
Institutional Trading of Noah
Noah announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NOAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.
About Noah
Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.
