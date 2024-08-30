Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

Nordic American Tankers has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. Nordic American Tankers has a payout ratio of 70.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nordic American Tankers to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.

Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. Nordic American Tankers has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of -0.16.

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $60.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

NAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

