Nordic American Tankers Limited to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 29th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Nordic American Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $60.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.19 million.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NAT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of NAT stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93. Nordic American Tankers has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $763.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter worth $25,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth $41,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter worth $55,000. 44.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

